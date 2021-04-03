Celer Network Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Celer Network has a market cap of $447.19 million and approximately $86.07 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00054643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 752.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.00 or 0.00678766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00028741 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,494,609,697 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

