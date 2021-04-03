Ccore Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Ccore has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $6,260.53 and approximately $62.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00054743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 739.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00674536 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00069952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00028796 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

