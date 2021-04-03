CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Trading Up 2.3%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.36 and last traded at $55.26. Approximately 20 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCDBF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.