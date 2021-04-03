CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBTX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens cut shares of CBTX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

CBTX opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. CBTX has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.27 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.03.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. Research analysts forecast that CBTX will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at $7,579,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 82.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBTX in the third quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CBTX by 5,943.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 85,352 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

