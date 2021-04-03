Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $232.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $233.47.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

