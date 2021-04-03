Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.60.
NYSE CARR opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Carrier Global
There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.
