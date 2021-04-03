Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.60.

NYSE CARR opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

