Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRRFY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

