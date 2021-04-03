Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of CCL opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

