Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,846,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

