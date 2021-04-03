CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.20.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day moving average of $106.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $136.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.