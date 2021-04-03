CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.20.
Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day moving average of $106.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $136.54.
In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
