CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.
KMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.20.
Shares of CarMax stock opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $136.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day moving average is $106.55.
In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632 in the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CarMax by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
