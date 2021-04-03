CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.20.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $136.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day moving average is $106.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632 in the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CarMax by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

