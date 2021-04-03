Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CZMWY opened at $149.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.68. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $90.65 and a twelve month high of $167.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Commerzbank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

