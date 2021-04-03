Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Brancaccio acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 341,926 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at $637,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Caxton Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,845,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth about $6,711,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

