Carbon Price Down 32.6% This Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. One Carbon token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $6.53 million and $159,820.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00074352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.00289078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00093791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.00755400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015533 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,762,561 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

