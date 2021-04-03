Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEPC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

BEPC stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

