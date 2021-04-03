Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

JETS opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

