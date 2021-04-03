Captrust Financial Advisors Has $427,000 Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after buying an additional 137,016 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 768,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 44,382 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 322,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 23,027 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

