Captrust Financial Advisors Has $406,000 Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 580.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $190.53 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $103.29 and a 12 month high of $190.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.09.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.