Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 22,789 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 88.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBHT stock opened at $169.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.