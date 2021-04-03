Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 553 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Envestnet were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

NYSE:ENV opened at $74.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.09. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.