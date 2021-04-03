Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 5,094 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 231.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,289,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after buying an additional 1,345,386 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after buying an additional 300,839 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,411,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,508,000 after buying an additional 161,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $211,727. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

