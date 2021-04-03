Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Capcom stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. Capcom has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of -0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

