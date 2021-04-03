Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) vs. Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Financial Survey

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Icahn Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -29.50% -0.48% Icahn Enterprises -24.19% -19.30% -7.90%

Canoo has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Canoo and Icahn Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canoo currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.85%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canoo and Icahn Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A Icahn Enterprises $8.99 billion 1.48 -$1.10 billion ($5.23) -10.53

Canoo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icahn Enterprises.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, large corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts; and offers automotive repair and maintenance services. This segment also purchases and leases vehicles. Its Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used for preparing processed meat products. The company's Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of retail, office, and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and golf and club operations. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Its Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

