Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €58.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COK. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.86 ($69.24).

Shares of COK opened at €48.62 ($57.20) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Cancom has a one year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a one year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.75.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

