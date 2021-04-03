Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Raised to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has C$515.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$490.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$509.00 to C$587.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$490.08.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$483.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$64.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$461.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$436.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$292.20 and a one year high of C$484.74.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

