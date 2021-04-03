Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a $49.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.74.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.72 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.