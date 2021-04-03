Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,500 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the February 28th total of 870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 268.9 days.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.1068 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

CDPYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.21.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

