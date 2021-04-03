Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 282,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,805,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $2,135,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $58.98 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

