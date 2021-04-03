Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 25,506 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,612,000 after purchasing an additional 96,276 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 17,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,193 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.27.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $235.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.72. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $236.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

