Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $10.16 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.