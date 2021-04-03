Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43,294 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Waters were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $284.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.18. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

