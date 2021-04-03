Canaccord Genuity Raises Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target to GBX 250

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.
GKP stock opened at GBX 175.40 ($2.29) on Wednesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 58.79 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 199.40 ($2.61). The company has a market cap of £368.99 million and a PE ratio of -27.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
