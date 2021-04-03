Canaccord Genuity Raises Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target to GBX 250

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

GKP stock opened at GBX 175.40 ($2.29) on Wednesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 58.79 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 199.40 ($2.61). The company has a market cap of £368.99 million and a PE ratio of -27.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

