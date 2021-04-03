Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock Position Lowered by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 48,598 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,704,080 shares of company stock worth $66,284,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $36.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

