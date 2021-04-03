Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.16.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

