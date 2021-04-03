Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $19,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,829.28 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,489.27 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,886.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,956.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,995.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

