C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Shares Up 0.5%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.99. 4,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 31,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,995.00.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

