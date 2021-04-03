Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $801.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.39.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $299.29. 465,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,219. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $321.86.

Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

