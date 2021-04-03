Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.