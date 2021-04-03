Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Bunge by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

BG stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.20. 1,146,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.57. Bunge has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

