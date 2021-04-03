Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.75

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $47.68, with a volume of 10785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,395 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $48,243,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 901,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

