BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.57% from the company’s current price.

GX Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11. GX Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition by 837.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 508,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

