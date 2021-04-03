BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Trading Up 0.3%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 8,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 10,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSRTF. Raymond James lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.25 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

