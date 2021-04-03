Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 102.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 326.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 97,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,421,000 after acquiring an additional 91,935 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $918.97 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

