Brokers Set Expectations for Aytu Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aytu Biopharma in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Aytu Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 168.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 26.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 66.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $8,365,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

