Brokerages Set ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) PT at $6.00

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 1,565,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,213. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $87,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $55,681.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

