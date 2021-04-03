Brokerages Set TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Price Target at €25.26

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €25.26 ($29.72).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

TEG opened at €24.77 ($29.14) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.03. TAG Immobilien AG has a 52 week low of €17.39 ($20.46) and a 52 week high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

