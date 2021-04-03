Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Price Target at C$41.90

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOY. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$36.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$13.25 and a 1-year high of C$42.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.06.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.