Brokerages Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price at $202.94

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Signature Bank by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $225.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.43. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $249.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

