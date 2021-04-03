Brokerages Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT at $37.18

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.70.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75. Playtika has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $573.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.63 million.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

