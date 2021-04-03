Brokerages Set ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) PT at $87.50

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

MANT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $86.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.66. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ManTech International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

